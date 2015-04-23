Canada's Sherritt says strike at Madagascar plant resolved

April 23 (Reuters) - Diversified Canadian miner Sherritt International Corp said the strike at its Ambatovy plant near Toamasina, Madagascar, had been resolved and normal operations had resumed.

Last week, some of Sherritt said employees went on strike at the processing plant, but did not specify a particular reason for the strike.

The Ambatovy mine, operated by Sherritt, is a joint venture with Sumitomo Corp, Korea Resources and SNC-Lavalin.

Sherritt also confirmed its previously provided production forecast for 2015 on Thursday. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)