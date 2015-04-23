FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Sherritt says strike at Madagascar plant resolved
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Sherritt says strike at Madagascar plant resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Diversified Canadian miner Sherritt International Corp said the strike at its Ambatovy plant near Toamasina, Madagascar, had been resolved and normal operations had resumed.

Last week, some of Sherritt said employees went on strike at the processing plant, but did not specify a particular reason for the strike.

The Ambatovy mine, operated by Sherritt, is a joint venture with Sumitomo Corp, Korea Resources and SNC-Lavalin.

Sherritt also confirmed its previously provided production forecast for 2015 on Thursday. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.