Proxy adviser backs miner Sherritt against activist
April 21, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

Proxy adviser backs miner Sherritt against activist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 21 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services is backing Sherritt International Corp in its proxy battle, the Canadian miner said on Monday, recommending that clients withhold votes from a slate of board nominees put forward by activist investor George Armoyan.

Armoyan is chief executive of Clarke Inc, a Halifax, Nova Scotia-based investment holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Shareholders affiliated with Armoyan, including Clarke, together beneficially own some 5 percent of Sherritt’s shares. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

