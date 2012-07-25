FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sherritt reports lower Q2 profit on nickel price, coal volume
July 25, 2012 / 12:21 PM / in 5 years

Sherritt reports lower Q2 profit on nickel price, coal volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s Sherritt International Corp said on Wednesday its second-quarter profit fell 32 percent on lower nickel prices and lower export thermal coal sales volumes.

The nickel miner earned C$40.8 million, or 14 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter. That compared with C$60.1 million, or 20 Canadian cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

Analysts, on average, had expected profit of 13 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell slightly to C$487.9 million. Analysts had expected revenue of C$491.5 million.

Sherritt produces nickel in Canada, Cuba, Indonesia and Madagascar. The company also mines coal and is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba.

