UPDATE 1-Price hikes help Sherwin-Williams top 1st-qtr estimates

April 19 (Reuters) - Sherwin-Williams’ first-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates as price hikes helped the top U.S. paint maker mitigate the impact of rising costs of paint pigments.

The company, along with AkzoNobel NV, the world’s largest paintmaker and owner of the Dulux brand, had faced a tough 2011 on the back of an increase in the price of titanium dioxide, a key paint pigment.

Sherwin-Williams, which makes paints like Dutch Boy, Krylon, Minwax and Water Seal apart from its namesake brand, had last week raised its first-quarter earnings outlook for the second time to 92 cents to 95 cents a share.

The company, founded in 1866, expects net income for the second-quarter to be in the range of $1.92 to $2.07 per share compared to $1.66 per share earned in 2011.

For the quarter ended-March, the company’s profit rose to $100.2 million, or 95 cents, compared with $68.3 million, or 63 cents.

Higher paint sales volume across all end-market segments also contributed to the rise in profit.

Sales for the quarter were up 15 percent to $2.14 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to post earnings of 88 cents on a revenue of 2.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sherwin-Williams shares closed at $117.15 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.