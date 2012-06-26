FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai aluminium falls over 3 pct
#Basic Materials
June 26, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

Shanghai aluminium falls over 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium futures fell over 3 percent in afternoon trade to a 14,990 yuan ($2,400) a tonne, exchange data exchange showed on Tuesday.

The most-active October aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 3.13 percent at 15,035 yuan by 0640 GMT, after hitting a low of 14,990.

Chinese aluminium prices have been pressured by news that local governments were supporting high-cost aluminium smelters with subsidies to boost local GDP.

$1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan Reporting by Fayen Wong and Carrie Ho; Editing by Fayen Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
