Shanghai aluminium falls over 3 pct

SHANGHAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium futures fell over 3 percent in afternoon trade to a 14,990 yuan ($2,400) a tonne, exchange data exchange showed on Tuesday.

The most-active October aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 3.13 percent at 15,035 yuan by 0640 GMT, after hitting a low of 14,990.

Chinese aluminium prices have been pressured by news that local governments were supporting high-cost aluminium smelters with subsidies to boost local GDP.