Shanghai metals trade soars in 2015; nickel turnover beats LME

* ShFE metals trading volumes soar 76 pct

* Addition of nickel, tin contracts boosts volumes

* Investors use ShFE metals as proxy for bearish China view

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Base metals trade on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) surged 76 percent in 2015 as investors sought ways to bet against China’s economy and domestic smelters increased their hedging to offset losses in a year when metals prices slumped.

Total turnover across the ShFE’s six metals products ballooned to 444 million lots in 2015 compared to 253 million lots for four contracts in 2014, according to a Reuters analysis of exchange data. The exchange added tin and nickel contracts in March last year.

Chinese investors raised their bearish bets on the world’s second biggest economy last year by boosting short positions in metals on the ShFE, a move fuelled by Beijing’s ban on short-selling in shares, traders and analysts said.

“The lack of ability to express a negative view through equities has drawn people to commodities,” said Citi’s Asia head of commodity research, Ivan Szpakowski, in Hong Kong by telephone.

Trade in ShFE nickel surged to nearly 130 million lots. Turnover on the ShFE contract beat out the rival London Metal Exchange (LME) contract at 127 million tonnes versus 124 million tonnes, the Reuters analysis showed.

Shanghai nickel was the globally the 12th most-traded commodity contract by value in the second half of last year, according to Citi.

Shanghai’s new contract helped to pull up London’s nickel trade thanks to more arbitrage opportunities. LME nickel trade grew 6.9 percent, countering the LME’s overall decline of more than 4 percent.

ShFE aluminium volumes ballooned by two-thirds, as speculators placed bets against the glut-stricken metal and as Chinese producers raised their hedges as prices slumped to decade lows. Volumes rose to 35.5 million tonnes in December from 5 million tonnes in January.

“Over the last year, we had much more producer hedging than in the previous years,” said analyst Judy Zhu at Standard Chartered in Shanghai. “Especially when prices were trending down, producers were concerned about their trading revenues.”

In comparison, aluminium trades on the LME dropped by 9.1 percent, though on a volume basis, the LME dwarfed Shanghai at 1.6 billion tonnes against 114.5 million.

Trade in the ShFE’s flagship copper contract climbed by 25 percent. However, LME copper volumes were still more than twice the size of Shanghai at 1 billion tonnes versus 440 million tonnes.

Zinc trade on the ShFE rose 12 percent though LME trade volumes were more than three times higher than ShFE volumes.

Shanghai’s lead trades, however, fell by 10.1 percent to 6.6 million tonnes, equivalent to just 2 percent of the LME’s activity. The ShFE’s new tin contract reached 1 million tonnes versus 7.3 million on the LME.

The LME’s owner Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said this week that its market share of global exchange-traded metals futures was 76.3 percent.