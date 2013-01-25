FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Shimadzu: suspended from defence min contracts for overbilling
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 25, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Shimadzu: suspended from defence min contracts for overbilling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japanese precision equipment maker Shimadzu Corp said on Friday that it was suspended from participating in contracts with the country’s Ministry of Defence after admitting it had overcharged the government for its services.

The suspension will remain in effect until the overcharged funds are refunded and preventive measures are put in place, Shimadzu said in a statement.

In a similar incident, Mitsubishi Electric Corp pledged in December to refund almost $1 billion after overcharging several government agencies, including the Ministry of Defence, for over a decade. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.