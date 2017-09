Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong government

* Says unit of Shimao Property Holdings Ltd and Mingfa Group International Co Ltd win a hotel site in Hong Kong for HK$1.83 billion (235.96 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wjP1AR

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 7.7558 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)