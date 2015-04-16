FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Shinhan Bank to buy majority of Indonesia's Bank Metro-officials
April 16, 2015 / 5:17 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's Shinhan Bank to buy majority of Indonesia's Bank Metro-officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 16 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Shinhan Bank is in the process of acquiring a majority stake in Indonesia’s Bank Metro Express, an official at South Korea’s financial regulator said on Thursday.

At the same time, Indonesia’s PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk is exploring the possibility of setting up a branch in Seoul, Zhin Woong-Seob, governor of South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service, told reporters in Jakarta.

He did not disclose the value of Shinhan Bank’s potential acquisition of Bank Metro’s stake. Shinhan Bank is part of Shinhan Financial Group.

Muliaman Hadad, chairman of the board of commissioners at Indonesia’s financial services authority, said the regulator had approved the potential acquisition. “But of course, this cooperation has to be based on a principle that benefits both sides,” Hadad said. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

