FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Shinsei, Kenedix set up $490 mln elderly healthcare REIT
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 28, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Shinsei, Kenedix set up $490 mln elderly healthcare REIT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Shinsei Bank Ltd and property asset manager Kenedix said on Monday they will set up a real estate trust specialising in homes for the elderly with at least 50 billion yen ($490 million) in assets.

The REIT will be listed this year after an initial public offering, said Takashi Fujimura, president of Japan Senior Living Co, which will manage the REIT, adding that the trust expects to boost its assets by about 20 billion yen a year.

Shinsei and Kenedix are the latest financial institutions seeking to tap the growing demand for elderly facilities in Japan, one of the world’s most rapidly ageing societies.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp have also announced plans for similar REITs. Currently, Japan has no listed REITs that focus on healthcare facilities for seniors.

Besides Shinsei and Kenedix, other shareholders in Japan Senior Living include contractor Haseko Corp and building products group Lixil Group.

Japan’s real estate market is rebounding as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s aggressive reforms start to pull the economy out of 15 years of deflation.

$1 = 102.0350 Japanese Yen Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.