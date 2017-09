Dec 3 (Reuters) - Shinva Medical Instrument Co Ltd

* Says plans private placement of shares to raise up to 104.5 million yuan ($17 million)

* Says plans to buy 90 percent stake of Shanghai Uniwin Pharmaceutical Machinery Co Ltd for 352 million yuan via cash and share issue

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tej25v

