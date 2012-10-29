Shionogi to take 10 pct stake in GSK, Pfizer HIV drug venture

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s Shionogi & Co said on Monday that it will take a 10 percent stake in Viiv Healthcare, a AIDS drug joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer, in exchange for its rights to the drug Dolutegravir.

Shionogi, which will retain intellectual property rights to the drug, will gain one Viiv board seat and receive royalties of 15 percent to 19 percent on sales of Dolutegravir and related products, it said in a statement.

Financial terms were not disclosed. After the deal GSK will hold 76.5 percent in the venture, while Pfizer will hold 13.5 percent.