Tanker attacked in Mideast Gulf reaches UAE port safely - manager

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Singapore-flagged oil products tanker Alpine Eternity has reached the port of Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates safely after coming under attack in the Gulf earlier, the vessel’s manager said on Thursday.

A spokesman for the vessel’s Norwegian manager Transpetrol said the vessel was attacked at sea at 0800 GMT on Thursday on its way to the UAE port of Fujairah.

“The nature of the attack is still unclear,” the spokesman said. “She reached UAE waters and she is in the port of Jebel Ali now. The vessel is safe and there are no injuries to crew.”

The spokesman said the attack had been reported to Singaporean authorities. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Toby Chopra)