#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 7, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Coast Guard to end search for crew of missing cargo ship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday that it was ending its search for the missing crew of an American cargo ship that sank off the southern Bahamas last week after sailing into the path of Hurricane Joaquin.

The search and rescue effort would end at sunset on Wednesday, six days after communication was lost with the ship and the 33 people aboard, officials told a news conference in Jacksonville.

Maritime experts have called the sinking of Tote Maritime Puerto Rico’s El Faro on its weekly run from Jacksonville to San Juan, Puerto Rico, the worst cargo shipping disaster involving a U.S.-flagged vessel in more than 30 years. (Writing by David Adams; Editing by Tom Brown)

