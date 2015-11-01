Wreckage believed to be of cargo ship El Faro located -U.S. officials

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Wreckage believed to be of the cargo ship El Faro, which was lost in Hurricane Joaquin in a sinking that claimed the lives of its 33 crew members, was discovered on Saturday at a depth of 15,000 feet, U.S. officials said in a statement.

A search team aboard the U.S. Naval Ship Apache discovered the wreckage using sonar equipment, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement. The statement said officials planned to send a deep ocean remotely operated vehicle to confirm the identity of the wreckage on Sunday.

El Faro disappeared on Oct. 1 while en route from Jacksonville, Florida, to Puerto Rico. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by James Dalgleish)