Wreckage found on ocean floor off Bahamas confirmed as El Faro -NTSB

MIAMI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed on Monday that the wreckage of a large ship found on the ocean bottom off the Bahamas is the lost cargo ship El Faro, which sank with 33 crew last month.

A Navy salvage team has been searching the area for more than a week and will now seek to retrieve the sunken vessel’s voyage data recorder - similar to an airplane’s black box - as part of an investigation into its loss, according to the NTSB. (Reporting by David Adams; Editing by Chris Reese)