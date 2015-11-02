FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wreckage found on ocean floor off Bahamas confirmed as El Faro -NTSB
#Financials
November 2, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Wreckage found on ocean floor off Bahamas confirmed as El Faro -NTSB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed on Monday that the wreckage of a large ship found on the ocean bottom off the Bahamas is the lost cargo ship El Faro, which sank with 33 crew last month.

A Navy salvage team has been searching the area for more than a week and will now seek to retrieve the sunken vessel’s voyage data recorder - similar to an airplane’s black box - as part of an investigation into its loss, according to the NTSB. (Reporting by David Adams; Editing by Chris Reese)

