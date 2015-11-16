FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Search ends for data recorder of sunken cargo ship El Faro - official
November 16, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

Search ends for data recorder of sunken cargo ship El Faro - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities ended the search off the Bahamas for the missing voyage data recorder of the sunken cargo ship El Faro, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Monday.

The El Faro sank in a hurricane off the Bahamas on Oct. 1 while on a weekly cargo run between Florida and Puerto Rico. The NTSB said a video survey ship’s debris field on the ocean floor had been completed but the vessel’s voyage data recorder was not located.

No further search missions are planned, it said in a statement. (Reporting by David Adams in Miami; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
