Recovering sunken ship El Faro's data recorder requires another mission

TAMPA, Fla., April 27 (Reuters) - A voyage data recorder thought to contain key evidence on last year’s deadly sinking of the cargo ship El Faro in a hurricane cannot be immediately recovered, U.S. authorities said on Wednesday, a day after announcing it had been located.

The research vessel used to find the recorder in 15,000 feet (4,600 metres) of water off the Bahamas lacks the specialized equipment needed to extract it, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a news release.

All 33 crew died when the 790-foot (240-metre) El Faro went down on Oct. 1 during a cargo run between Florida and Puerto Rico. It was the worst cargo shipping disaster involving a U.S.-flagged vessel in more than three decades.

The data recorder, which may contain information related to communications from the cargo ship’s bridge before the sinking, still appears to be attached to a steel beam connected to the ship’s mast, the NTSB said.

“Extracting a recorder capsule attached to a four-ton mast under 15,000 feet of water presents formidable challenges, but we’re going to do everything that is technically feasible to get that recorder into our lab,” Brian Curtis, acting director of the NTSB Office of Marine Safety, said in a statement.

Authorities did not immediately set a time line to launch a retrieval effort, but said they hoped to carry out the mission in the next several months. (Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Peter Cooney)