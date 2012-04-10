FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ship Finance to end vessel charter with Horizon Lines
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ship Finance to end vessel charter with Horizon Lines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Ship Finance International Ltd said it agreed to terminate charter contracts with Horizon Lines for five vessels in return for a stake of the restructured company and a compensation of $40 million in notes.

Ship Finance, which owns and operates ships, will get warrants exercisable into 10 percent of Horizon Lines’ common stock as part of the compensation.

In a separate statement, Horizon Lines, which has been restructuring itself, said it has completed transactions with more than 99 percent of its noteholders that will cut the company’s debt by $188.4 million.

The vessels, which have been chartered to Horizon Lines for five years, will be employed in the time-charter market, Ship Finance said.

“Ship Finance will become a large stakeholder in the restructured Horizon Lines and expects to benefit from both the interest on the notes as well as the value of securities received,” Chief Executive Ole Hjertaker said.

Shares of the Hamilton, Bermuda-based Ship Finance International were trading down slightly at $13.91 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.