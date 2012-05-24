FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ship Finance 1st-qtr profit rises
May 24, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ship Finance 1st-qtr profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.49 vs $0.38 a year ago

* Q1 charter rev down 4 pct to $186 mln

May 24 (Reuters) - Ship Finance International Ltd, which owns and operates a fleet of ship, reported a rise in first-quarter profit on a new cash-sweep agreement with tanker firm Frontline Ltd .

The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 30 percent to 39 cents per share.

January-March net income rose to $39 million, or 49 cents per share, from $30 million, or 38 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 40 cents per share on revenue of $116.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company accumulated $13.6 million, or $0.17 per share, in cash sweep from Frontline.

Charter revenue fell 4 percent to $186 million.

Ship Finance shares, which have gained about 60 percent value over the past five months, rose as much as 5 percent to $14.50 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

