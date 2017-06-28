By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, June 28 Financiers are set to take a
tougher stance towards distressed shipping loans including more
enforcement action to recoup funds, while capital on offer to
the industry is expected to shrink further, a leading transport
survey showed on Wednesday.
The global shipping sector is reeling from a
near-decade-long downturn, which has seen companies collapse and
banks scale back exposure or exit entirely from providing
finance.
While there are signs of returning confidence in shipping,
as players eye better prospects and the worst of the recession
abates, the industry faces a financing black hole estimated at
$30 billion this year.
In an annual survey by international law firm Norton Rose
Fulbright, 41 percent of respondents said funding would become
even tighter - a level that was much higher than counterparts
polled in aviation, rail and logistics.
In addition, 54 percent of those canvassed said they
expected that enforcement actions taken on troubled shipping
loans would increase over the next five years.
"As assets reach a certain value, lenders are becoming more
confident that enforcement action will enable them to recover
the value of their loans," Harry Theochari, Norton Rose
Fulbright's global head of transport, told Reuters.
"More lenders are becoming prepared to force the issue with
borrowers."
Of those polled, 23 percent said bank debt was expected to
remain the shipping industry’s primary source of funding, while
a smaller proportion - 15 percent and 14 percent - saw private
equity and shareholders providing financing.
"Respondents are losing confidence in the industry’s ability
to access finance," Theochari said.
A glut of vessels, concerns over the world economy and
potential protectionism are among the risks faced by the
shipping sector.
"A global downturn would also have serious repercussions for
shipping, which has not yet recovered from the (2008) financial
crisis and continues to suffer from the effects of stubbornly
low commodities prices," Theochari said.
"While it is encouraging to see that sentiment has improved
over the past year, the industry remains on a long path towards
recovery."
The survey - which polled 196 respondents across the
transport industry including companies, financiers and
government entities - said rail and aviation prospects were more
upbeat, partly due to better markets and more funding.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)