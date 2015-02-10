FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dry bulk shippers set up combined chartering venture
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 10, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

Dry bulk shippers set up combined chartering venture

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Five dry bulk shipping firms, including shipping tycoon John Fredriksen’s Golden Ocean will form a new venture to coordinate chartering services, hoping to reduce costs in a fragmented market, the firms said in a joint statement.

The firms, including Golden Ocean, Bocimar International, CTM, Golden Union Shipping and Star Bulk Carriers will form Capesize Chartering Ltd., aiming to start up operations by the second half of February.

“The parties operate in the highly competitive and fragmented capesize industry, and neither party owns, controls or manages sufficient capesize vessels to provide competitively priced bids and efficient trading and operations to serve its customers,” the firms said.

“The new company will combine and coordinate the chartering services of all the parties,” they said. “For the customers this represents the benefit of a wider geographic area in which vessels can be made available and with shorter spread between loading dates.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.