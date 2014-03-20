Transpacific container shippers agree early rise in freight rates

COPENHAGEN, March 20 (Reuters) - Container shipping lines have agreed to raise Asia-U.S. freight rates by $300 per 40-foot container (FEU) from April 15 instead of May 1 in an effort to offset rate erosion seen in February and early March, their organisation TSA said.

TSA executive administrator Brian Conrad said the slide misrepresented conditions in the Asia-U.S. freight market.

“The downward rate pressures we are seeing do not reflect the steadily improving cargo picture eastbound from Asia,” he said in a statement.