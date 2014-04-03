FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KKR buys shipping loans as appetite for sector grows - sources
April 3, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

KKR buys shipping loans as appetite for sector grows - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Global private equity firm KKR & Co LP has picked up $150 million worth of loans taken out by Indonesian oil and gas shipping group PT Berlian Laju Tanker from two European banks as investment appetite in the maritime sector grows, trade finance sources familiar with the matter say.

KKR declined to comment. Berlian Laju did not respond to requests for comment.

The sources said the Berlian Laju loans were sold by Sweden’s Nordea Bank and France’s BNP Paribas . Nordea Bank and BNP Paribas declined to comment.

KKR was also among the potential suitors for a $500 million tranche of shipping loans that Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group is aiming to sell, a separate trade source familiar with the matter said. KKR and Lloyds declined to comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul, additional reporting by Freya Berry and Steve Slater. Editing by Jane Merriman)

