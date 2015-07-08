Global container shippers "lucky to break even" in 2015 - Drewry

COPENHAGEN, July 8 (Reuters) - A toxic mix of overcapacity, weak demand and aggressive pricing is threatening container shipping profitability, according to a privately-circulated report from consultancy firm Drewry.

In the report, seen by Reuters on Wednesday, Drewry slashed its previous industry forecast of $8 billion in profits. “Our revised view is that (the sector) will be lucky to break even this year,” Drewry wrote in the note.

Industry leader Maersk Line, a unit in Danish conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk, made a profit of $2.2 billion last year and said it expected a better result this year. Most of the 20 biggest container shippers made losses in 2014.

Nordea Markets expects Maersk to keep to its profit guidance when it reports on Aug. 13, prompting “a significant positive share price reaction”.

But Jesper Christensen from Alm. Brand Markets wrote: “We expect A.P. Moller-Maersk will downgrade its full-year profit guidance when it releases its second quarter earnings report.”

Maersk shares fell by as much as 3 percent in May when it said it had lost container shipping market share in the first quarter.

Maersk Line controls around 15 percent of containers transported globally, competing with Switzerland-based MSC, France’s CMA CGM, German’s Hapag-Lloyd, Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine and China’s COSCO Container Lines.

So far this year, the average price for transporting containers from Asia to Europe, the busiest trade routes in the world, has been close to half of the average in 2014, data from Shanghai Shipping Exchange showed.

Rates between Asia and Europe hit $205 in June, the lowest since the index was created at the end of 2009, and have been at about $666 on average in 2015, according to Reuters calculations.

That is below the $800 to $1,000 that is generally seen as profitable for carriers, depending on factors such as the age of the vessel. Drewry estimates average global freight rates will decline this year at their fastest pace since 2011.

It reckons that between 10 and 15 ultra large container vessels, which can carry more than 14,000 twenty foot equivalent (TEU), join the market each quarter.

Roughly 90 percent of the world’s goods is carried by sea with over 70 percent in containers. (Editing by Sabina Zawadzki/Ruth Pitchford)