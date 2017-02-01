FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Rhine and Danube water levels in Germany rising fast
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 1, 2017 / 3:57 PM / 7 months ago

Rhine and Danube water levels in Germany rising fast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Water levels on the Rhine and Danube in Germany were rising rapidly on Wednesday after recent rain and as warmer weather thawed snow, raising hopes of a return to normal shipping on the two rivers by the end of this week, traders said.

The Rhine and Danube have been too shallow for normal sailings since late November, with some barges in Germany only able to sail at 20 to 30 percent capacity this week.

"Southern sections of the Rhine are already back to normal shipping following a rise in water levels by 2 metres in some areas on Wednesday," one German grain trader said. "We could see a return to normal shipping on the Rhine and Danube as early as Thursday."

Traders said cargo was still being delivered. However, low water levels meant loads were divided among several vessels instead of being carried by a single vessel, increasing transport costs for cargo owners. Freight was also being transferred to road transport.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including grains, minerals, coal and oil products such as heating oil. The Danube is a major route for east European grain exports, especially maize, to west Europe. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.