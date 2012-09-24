Mideast crude tanker rates inch lower as supply bites

* Suezmax Med market hit by weaker sentiment

* Lower bunker fuel costs not enough to boost VLCC market

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Crude oil tanker earnings on the major Middle East route stayed soft on Monday as a surplus of vessel availability kept rates under pressure.

The world’s benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East Gulf (MEG) to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W38.59 in the worldscale measure of freight rates, or -$1,406 a day when translated into average earnings, compared with W39.52 or $855 on Friday and W40.14 or -$2,615 last Monday.

“The arrival of October stems provided the MEG VLCC market with steady activity last week, but persistent tonnage oversupply once again limited any significant rate gains,” broker SSY said on Monday. “Lower bunker (fuel) prices could see charterers exert downward pressure on rates.”

Average earnings reached a record low level in late August of -$7,850 a day.

Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at around $10,000 a day.

Average earnings turned negative on July 5 for the first time since Nov. 3 last year. They turned positive on Friday at $855 a day before once again falling back into negative territory on Monday.

Last year on Aug. 1, VLCC average earnings turned negative for the first time since the Baltic Exchange started collating the data in 2008 as worsening conditions took their toll.

In April of 2012 earnings reached their highest in a year at about $45,000 a day, fuelled by a cargo rally that subsequently ran out of steam.

A rush of fixings earlier in April from Saudi Arabia to the United States, together with buoyant Asian demand, bolstered sentiment as buyers sought to ensure stable supplies, given growing fears of disruption due to the tensions with major oil producer Iran.

VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG were at W26.39 from W26.61 on Friday and W27.29 last Monday.

Tanker players said downside risks remained for the sector, given worries about the global economy and the fact that more tankers, ordered when times were good, were still to join the global fleet.

“It seems inevitable that there will be significant VLCC newbuilding orders placed by Chinese owners to support the struggling Chinese shipyards,” broker Braemar Seascope said.

Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route reached W56.92 or -$1,808 a day, from W57.38 or -$372 a day on Friday and W57.00 or -$3,542 a day last Monday. Brokers said despite lower bunker fuel costs, the market remained pressured due to a lack of firm demand.

Cross-Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W76.59 or $663 a day on Monday, compared with W76.23 or $1,461 day a day on Friday and W75.05 or -$1,846 a day last Monday. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Anthony Barker)