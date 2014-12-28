FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One dead, two missing after merchant ships collide off Italy
#Industrials
December 28, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

One dead, two missing after merchant ships collide off Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 28 (Reuters) - One person drowned and two were missing at sea after two merchant ships collided in rough seas off the Italian Adriatic coast on Sunday, the Italian coastguard said.

A Turkish ship sank after colliding with a vessel carrying a Belize flag in poor visibility around a mile from the Italian Adriatic port of Ravenna, a coastguard official said.

Rescuers from boats and helicopters have saved four of the 11 crew members aboard the Turkish ship and have located and are trying to assist four others, the coastguard said. (Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by John Stonestreet)

