Shire flags existing and new drugs in defence to AbbVie
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
June 23, 2014

Shire flags existing and new drugs in defence to AbbVie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Shire said on Monday it expected to generate annual sales of $7 billion from current products and a further $3 billion from medicines in its pipeline, as it fleshed out a defence strategy for the group.

The London-listed drugmaker is seeking to convince shareholders that a $46 billion takeover offer from U.S. group AbbVie - rejected as inadequate - undervalues the business.

Shire, which said on Friday it was targeting product sales of at least $10 billion by 2020 without giving details, also said that in the medium term it expected sales of $6.5 billion by 2016. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler, Editing by Paul Sandle)

