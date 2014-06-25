FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abbvie presses case for $46 billion Shire takeover
June 25, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Abbvie presses case for $46 billion Shire takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker AbbVie set out the strategic rationale for acquiring Shire on Wednesday as a battle for control of the London-listed group, which has spurned its $46 billion bid, entered a new phase.

The group said its cash-and-shares offer represented “compelling” immediate value with significant future upside potential from ownership in the enlarged group, adding it believed the transaction was “highly executable”.

The proposed transaction would boost adjusted earnings per share materially in the first year following completion, growing to above $1.00 per share by 2020, it said. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Holton)

