Shire agrees regulatory path for ADHD drug for adults
April 7, 2015

Shire agrees regulatory path for ADHD drug for adults

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical firm Shire said on Tuesday it had agreed with U.S. regulators the steps it would take to submit a candidate drug to treat hyperactivity in adults for clearance.

The London-listed company said it would potentially launch SHP465, a mixture of amphetamine salts, in the second half of 2017, following a short-term efficacy and safety study in pediatric patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in the event of use in this population. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

