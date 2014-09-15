FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shire says files with FDA for approval of binge eating disorder drug
September 15, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Shire says files with FDA for approval of binge eating disorder drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Shire Plc

* Acceptance for filing with priority review of supplemental new drug application (SNDA) for Vyvanse (Lisdexamfetamine dimesylate) capsules (CII) for adults with binge eating disorder

* FDA is expected to provide a decision in February 2015, based on anticipated prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) action date

* Vyvanse should only be used to treat ADHD

* Shire is seeking approval for Vyvanse as a treatment option for adults with BED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

