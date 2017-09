LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Shire chief executive Flamming Ornskov told reporters on Friday:

* performance this quarter shows company has not lost its focus

* remains focused on growth in rare diseases and adjacent areas

* has significant firepower to do any m&a deals in target areas

* m&a team, other operations not adversely affected by failed abbvie takeover Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paul Sandle)