LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Shire PLC : * Reached agreement in principle to resolve civil investigation into shire’s

U.S. sales and marketing practices * Investigation related shire’s U.S. sales and marketing practices for adderall

xr, vyvanse and daytrana * Agreement also addresses sales and marketing practices relating to lialda and

pentasa * Recorded a $57.5M charge in the fourth quarter of 2012