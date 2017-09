Dec 27 (Reuters) - Shire PLC : * Extends tender offer for ViroPharma * Extension until midnight, New York City time, on Thursday, January 9, 2014 * Tender offer for ViroPharma extended until midnight, New York City time, on

Thursday, January 9, 2014 * Acceptances represent approximately 76 percent of the outstanding common

shares of ViroPharma * Source text