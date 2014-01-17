FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shire disposes of diabetic leg ulcer treatment Dermagraft
January 17, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 4 years ago

Shire disposes of diabetic leg ulcer treatment Dermagraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British pharmaceutical firm Shire said on Friday it had agreed to divest Dermagraft, a bio-engineered skin substitute used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, to Organogenesis for no upfront payment.

Shire acquired Dermagraft in June 2011 through its $750 million purchase of privately held Advanced BioHealing, but the treatment failed to realise its development hopes when a late-stage trial to treat venous leg ulcers disappointed later that year.

The company said on Friday that the prospects for the product had reduced significantly following a recent Medicare ruling on reimbursement.

It said it would receive no upfront payment from Canton, Massachusetts-based Organogenesis for the assets, but it would be entitled to receive up to $300 million cash in total milestone payments if it meets sales targets.

It said it would record a loss on disposal of approximately $650 million in the fourth quarter of 2013, which will be excluded from Non GAAP earnings.

