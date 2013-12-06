FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shire dry eye drug has mixed results in pivotal trial
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

Shire dry eye drug has mixed results in pivotal trial

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Shire, whose shares have performed strongly this year, reported mixed results with a key new drug for dry eye disease on Friday, leaving the future of the product unclear.

Lifitegrast did reduce patient-reported symptoms of dryness in a late-stage trial - the first drug to do so in a Phase III setting - but it missed a second target that measured signs of the disease based on corneal staining.

The findings from the latest trial contrast with those of an earlier Phase III one that found an improvement in disease signs, but not in symptoms.

Lifitegrast - a potential competitor for Allergan’s Restasis - is viewed as a key new product for Shire as it seeks to diversify its product line-up.

Shire Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov said the company would now examine the totality of the data across the clinical trials and discuss the future of the lifitegrast programme with regulatory authorities.

Shire obtained lifitegrast after buying U.S. biotech firm SARcode Bioscience for an initial $160 million in March, marking a sizeable bet on the ophthalmology space by Britain’s third biggest drugmaker.

Shire has been hoping to launch lifitegrast in the United States as early as 2016.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.