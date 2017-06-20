June 20 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) on Tuesday approved Shire Plc's long-acting
therapy for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD),
adding another treatment to its stock of drugs for the cognitive
condition that affects millions of children.
Shire's SHP465 drug, known as Mydayis, contains the same
active ingredient as the company's widely used ADHD treatment
Adderall XR but is formulated to last up to 16 hours.
Dublin-based Shire's Adderall XR, which manages symptoms for up
to 12 hours, is available in generic forms.
"It's obviously not a new molecule but it does extend
delivery," said Dr. Gregory Mattingly, who has been a study
investigator in multiple Shire ADHD-drug trials.
ADHD is characterized by inattention and/or
hyperactivity-impulsivity that affects development. Estimates
vary but recent data show up to 11 percent of American children
are afflicted and more than half continue to suffer from it as
adults.
Shire, whose ADHD drugs Adderall XR and Vyvanse generated
close to $2.4 billion in sales last year, plans to launch
Mydayis in the third quarter of 2017.
Both Mydayis and Adderall XR contain amphetamine, a
stimulant that elevates levels of dopamine - a neurotransmitter
associated with motivation, attention and movement.
Stimulants carry a risk of abuse, can be poorly tolerated,
and even be fatal in rare cases. Non-stimulant ADHD treatments
have a cleaner side-effect profile but are typically less
effective.
Mydayis is designed to help eliminate the use of
short-acting stimulants given to boost the impact of long-acting
ones, especially among college students and adults, Mattingly
said.
However, the drug cannot be used for children aged 12 years
and younger, the company said on Tuesday.
Shire, which sponsored an awareness campaign on
ADHD featuring Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine in 2011, first filed
an application to market Mydayis in 2006, but faced multiple
setbacks, including additional studies to satisfy the FDA.
Other ADHD drug developers include Neos Theraputics Inc
, Alcobra Ltd and Aevi Genomic Medicine
.
Privately held NLS Pharma, which is developing a
non-stimulant ADHD treatment, reported positive mid-stage data
last month. (reut.rs/2rAankA)
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur and Bill Trott)