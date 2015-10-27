FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shire to resubmit dry-eye disease drug to FDA with new study data
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Shire to resubmit dry-eye disease drug to FDA with new study data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - London-listed pharma firm Shire said its dry-eye disease drug lifitegrast significantly improved patient symptoms in a new study, supporting a re-submission of the potentially block-busting medicine to U.S. regulators early next year.

Shares in Shire jumped more than 6 percent after it announced the positive results from the study on Tuesday. They were trading up 5.1 percent at 4,845 pence at 1154 GMT.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve lifitegrast earlier this month, saying it wanted more data from an additional clinical study.

Shire’s Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov said the company would resubmit the drug, which it has said could have sales of $1 billion by 2020, in the first quarter of next year, and if approved it could be launched later in the same year. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.