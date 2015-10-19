After setback, Shire CEO still hopes to launch eye drug in 2016

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Shire still hopes to launch its new dry eye drug lifitegrast next year, despite a decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration not to approve it based on current data, the firm’s chief executive said on Monday.

Flemming Ornskov said he was “disappointed” by the FDA decision but the company continued to plan for a potential 2016 launch of lifitegrast, its biggest new product hope, based on results from a Phase III trial due by the end of this year.

“If the study is positive, we plan to refile our liftegrast submission in the first quarter of 2016, and will remain on track for the planned lifitegrast launch next year,” Ornskov said in a statement.

The Irish company announced the setback in the all-important U.S. market late on Friday. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes)