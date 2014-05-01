Shire declines to comment on any specifics of 'M&A frenzy'

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of pharmaceutical company Shire declined to comment on Thursday on any takeover interest the company may have received, saying he could not talk about the specifics of the “M&A frenzy” gripping the sector.

Allergan Inc, the botox maker, is preparing a takeover approach for Dublin-based Shire, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Shire’s Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov also said his own acquisition strategy was unchanged: “We are looking for innovation, for products we can bring to market.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)