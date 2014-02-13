FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shire sees strong earnings growth in 2014
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 13, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Shire sees strong earnings growth in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical group Shire said its strong growth would continue this year after soundly beating market expectations for its fourth quarter, with a 36 percent rise in earnings.

The company, which makes drugs for hyperactivity and to treat rare diseases, posted fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $2.26 on revenue up 12 percent to $1.33 billion.

Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov has made a raft of changes to step up earnings growth since he started last April, including simplifying operations, cutting costs and making acquisitions.

He has been rewarded with a 50 percent rise in the group’s share price in the last 12 months, hitting a record 3,180 pence earlier on Thursday.

The company said it expected earnings in 2014 to grow at a similar level to the 23 percent it recorded in 2013.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.3 billion and earnings, in its preferred measure of non-GAAP EPS-ADS, of $2.02, according to a company-compiled poll of 19 brokers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.