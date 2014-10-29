FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. law firm says investigating AbbVie over collapsed Shire deal
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. law firm says investigating AbbVie over collapsed Shire deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Gardy & Notis, a shareholder rights advocate, said on Wednesday it was investigating AbbVie and its officers over statements made in connection with the drugmaker’s failed move to buy Dublin-based Shire.

Gardy & Notis said it was asking investors to get in touch if they had lost money after buying Shire American Depository Receipts between June 20 and Oct. 14.

AbbVie Chief Executive Richard Gonzalez told investors in July that expected tax benefits were “not the primary rationale” for the combination but, in reality, the law firm said tax was a critical factor.

The U.S. firm ditched the planned $55 billion takeover after the U.S. government announced a change in treatment of so-called tax inversions, sending Shire shares into a tailspin. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.