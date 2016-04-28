FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shire director pay resolution just scrapes though at general meet
April 28, 2016 / 12:57 PM / a year ago

Shire director pay resolution just scrapes though at general meet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Shire Plc won just enough support for its director remuneration report at the drugmaker’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

Shire said 50.55 percent of its shareholders at the meeting in Dublin voted to approve the resolution.

The vote follows shareholder concerns over executive pay at blue-chip companies such as HSBC Plc, Anglo American Plc and BP Plc.

Shire, which is in the process of buying Baxalta Inc , said it acknowledged the vote and has engaged extensively with its major shareholders. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

