Shire sees mid-single earnings growth in 2015
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Shire sees mid-single earnings growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Shire, the drugs company buying rare disease specialist NPS Pharma for $5.2 billion, posted a 17 percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, and said it expected profit to grow in the mid-single digits in 2015.

The Dublin-based company, which has strong franchises in medicines for hyperactivity and rare genetic diseases, posted earnings in its preferred measure of non-GAAP EPS per American depository share of $2.63, slightly short of market expectations, on forecast-beating revenue up 19 pct to $1.58 billion for the quarter.

Analysts were predicting revenue of $1.55 billion and EPS per ADS of $2.68, according to a company-compiled consensus.

The group said it expected lower product sales growth - in the low-to-mid single digits- this year after the loss of exclusivity on one of its drugs.

Earnings growth would be in the mid-single digits in 2015, it said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
