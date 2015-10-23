FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shire says remains in Baxalta hunt after rise in Q3 earnings
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 23, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Shire says remains in Baxalta hunt after rise in Q3 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical firm Shire said it was still pursuing its attempt to buy U.S. company Baxalta as it posted a 11 percent rise in third-quarter earnings on Friday.

Shire went public with its proposal to buy Baxalta, recently spun out of Baxter, in August, after it failed to generate much excitement among Baxalta’s board for its plan to forge a global specialist in rare diseases.

Since then, a 24 percent drop in Shire’s share price has made its all-share proposal much less appealing to Baxalta’s shareholders.

“We continue to believe the proposed acquisition of Baxalta represents a highly strategic combination, delivering an expected $20 billion in sales by 2020 and a world-leading rare diseases portfolio,” Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov said.

Shire posted third-quarter revenue of $1.66 billion, up 4 percent. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, its preferred measure, grew 11 percent to $3.24. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.