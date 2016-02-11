FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shire posts better-than-expected 13 pct rise in Q4 earnings
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Shire posts better-than-expected 13 pct rise in Q4 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Shire, the London-listed drugmaker buying Baxalta International for $32 billion, reported a better-than-expected 13 percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, helped by strong sales of its ADHD treatment Vyvanse.

The London-listed company clinched its biggest acquisition to date in January, with a cash and shares deal to buy the specialist in rare blood conditions, cancers and immune system disorders.

It reported non-GAAP earnings per share for the fourth quarter of $2.97 on revenue up 9 percent to $1.72 billion, both beating analysts’ consensus of $2.87 and $1.70 billion, respectively.

It said that excluding the contribution from Baxalta, it expected to generate double digit top line growth and a 7 to 10 percent increase in earnings in 2016. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.