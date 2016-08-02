FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Shire upgrades Baxalta cost savings after Q2 earnings beat
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 11:22 AM / a year ago

Shire upgrades Baxalta cost savings after Q2 earnings beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Shire upgraded its guidance for 2016 on Tuesday, after it hiked the predicted cost saving target for its $32 billion acquisition of rare disease drugs specialist Baxalta and soundly beat forecasts for the second-quarter.

The company said it now expected to deliver synergies from the deal of more than $700 million in three years, a significant rise on its $500 million it had previously forecast ahead of it closing in June.

Shire, which makes drugs to treat hyperactivity as well as rare diseases, reported second-quarter revenue of $2.43 billion and non-GAAP EPS per ADS, its preferred earnings measure, of $3.38, beating analyst forecasts of $2.23 billion and $3.12, respectively.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
