Shires boosts eye business with $160 mln SARcode buy

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Shire is to buy privately owned SARcode Bioscience, paying $160 million upfront to win rights to a new drug in late-stage development for dry eye diseases.

Britain’s third biggest drugmaker said on Monday it hoped to launch the new drug Lifitegrast in the United States as early as 2016, if Phase III clinical studies pan out as hoped.

In addition to the upfront payment of $160 million, SARcode shareholders will be eligible for additional undisclosed payments upon achievement of certain drug development and commercial milestones.