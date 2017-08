June 29 (Reuters) - Irish drugmaker Shire Plc said a study testing its experimental drug to treat attention-deficit disorder met the main goal.

Data showed both doses of the drug, SHP465, were better than a placebo in treating patients with Attention-deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, Shire said.

The company said it was on track to get the drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the second half of 2017. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)